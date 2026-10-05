The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed its readiness to cooperate with the countries of the South Caucasus, noting that Moscow has much to offer them.

Russia is pursuing its own interests in the Caucasus and will firmly defend them, Mikhail Kalugin Director of the Fourth CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As a Caucasian power, we have our own national interests in this region, and we will firmly defend them,”

– Mikhail Kalugin said.

He noted that Russia needs the Caucasus as a zone of stability and lasting peace.

"And not for idealistic, but for quite pragmatic reasons. This is a vital space for us,”

– the diplomat said.

He pointed out that stability in the Caucasus ensures the security of Russia's southern borders, the uninterrupted operation of trade corridors, infrastructure development, and improved well-being for citizens.