Russia negotiating visa-free travel with Bahrain and Kuwait

Russia is in talks with Bahrain and Kuwait on abandoning entry visas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said.

"Agreement on visa-free travels have already been signed with four Gulf countries. Currently, work continues with Bahrain and Kuwait, while a visa-free regime is already in effect with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates for holders of ordinary passports," Georgy Borisenko said.

The deputy FM added that he hopes Bahrain and Kuwait "will follow the lead of their regional partners."