Russia offers help to Gulf states in restoring refineries

Russia offered help to Arabian Peninsula countries in restoring their damaged refineries, Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said.

"All the global partnerships undergo a strength test now. When oil refineries were hit in the Middle East crisis, we offered help in their restoring to colleagues in the Arabian Peninsula," Anton Alikhanov said.

The Russian industry has already sufficiently developed its oil and gas equipment competencies to become an alternative to global licensors, he said.