Russia ready for trilateral talks on Ukraine in November

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the U.S. president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, that Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks on the main subject around November 10, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Our president informed Steve Witkoff that we are ready in principle to resume the above-mentioned trilateral talks around November 10 on the main subject," Ushakov said.

He noted that the Russian President is yet to determine who will represent Russia during the next round of trilateral talks. In his words, the meeting may take place in Abu Dhabi, but it is too early to say who exactly will represent Russia there.

"We are focusing on Abu Dhabi. Sometime in the middle of November, around November 10 was agreed upon," Ushakov said.

The Kremlin aide added that Putin highly appreciated the mediation efforts of the U.S. administration, Donald Trump personally and his envoys to help resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Ushakov stressed that the meeting was "detailed and frank" and lasted almost three hours.