Russia ready to export as much of diesel fuel as US need - Novak

Russia is prepared to deliver whatever volume of diesel it requires to the United States as part of the diesel deal, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin when asked how much of diesel fuel Russia is prepared to supply.

"Frankly speaking, we will export as much as our partners would want. We can delivered as much as needed," Alexander Novak said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on October 9, during which they discussed, among other things, petroleum product supplies. The Russian president said that Moscow had reiterated its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the United States and global markets.