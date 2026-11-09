Russia receives 8,000 tonnes of Kazakh gasoline since summer

The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan monthly sets supplies of 10,000-15,000 metric tons of petroleum products to Russia in the plan, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.
He noted that Kazakhstan delivered about 8,000 metric tons of gasoline to Russia since this summer.
"We steadily set in plan from 10,000 to 15,000 tons of opportunistic supplies [of petroleum products] to the Russian Federation. I am not ready to answer as regards commercial agreements because the ministry is not dealing with that," Akkenzhenov said.