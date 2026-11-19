Moscow is giving serious consideration to the idea of a partnership with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), according to Russian Ambassador to Ankara Sergey Vershinin.

"This is important, first and foremost, for the member states of the organization; all of them are our friends in Central Asia. The idea is under consideration, and we are taking it seriously",

Sergey Vershinin said.

The diplomat cited several reasons for such a partnership, noting that Russia includes regions historically and linguistically tied to what is understood as the "Turkic world".

"Therefore, there is a basis for this approach. How it might be logically implemented – from a logistical and organizational standpoint – is a question that remains to be resolved, as there are very specific criteria for joining the OTS, or even for obtaining observer status",

Vershinin said.

In an interview with Hürriyet, Vershinin added that Turkey and other OTS members had previously put forward partnership proposals under a concept that could be called "OTS Plus". Russia has shown interest in that format.

"Our Turkish friends and other members of the organization have proposed certain ideas – which could be called 'OTS Plus' or defined as a partnership format – though these have not yet been developed in detail. In other words, the specifics remain unknown. Nevertheless, we view this possibility with both respect and interest",

Sergey Vershinin said.

The idea of Russia participating in the organisation's work via an "OTS Plus" format was proposed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an OTS summit in Ankara in late October.

The OTS consists of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.