Russia to help Armenia rehabilitate Nairit site

Specialists from Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom have offered Armenian authorities their services to decontaminate the site of the former Nairit plant in Yerevan: a feasibility study for the project is already being developed.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom can decontaminate the site of the former Nairit chemical plant in Yerevan in the shortest possible time, the Federal Environmental Operator (FEO), which is part of the state corporation, said.

"Rosatom has all the technologies and expertise needed to eliminate the most complex sites of accumulated environmental damage and is ready to apply them to a wide range of tasks, including a project to bring the site of the former Nairit chemical plant in Armenia into a safe condition,”

- the FEO’s statement.

The site of the former rubber industry giant Nairit, which poses a real threat because of accumulated chemicals and waste, is located near residential buildings. Work at such sites requires a comprehensive approach covering all stages, from surveying the territory and selecting decontamination technologies to subsequent long-term monitoring.