Russia and the U.S. are finalizing contracts for diesel fuel supplies, with the first tanker loaded with 40,000 tons of Russian diesel fuel set to leave for the United States on October 22, October 22, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The first tanker is scheduled to leave the port tomorrow, on [October] 22, for the United States," Alexander Novak said.

According to him, the tanker can carry 40,000 tons. The contract-signing process is nearing completion, he noted.

"Further shipments will follow, of course. As agreed upon by the two leaders, we will satisfy the needs of the United States to the extent of our capabilities," Alexander Novak said.

Russia’s diesel exports are gradually recovering in line with refineries’ capabilities, the official said, adding that supplies to other countries toward year-end would depend on plant capacity.