Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Embassy in Iran denies evacuation of diplomats and Bushehr NPP personnel

Russian Embassy in Iran denies evacuation of diplomats and Bushehr NPP personnel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Embassy in Iran has refuted reports that an evacuation is under way at the diplomatic mission and the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"We declare that neither the embassy staff nor the Russian specialists at the Bushehr NPP have any plans to evacuate",

the embassy said.

The statement stressed that both the embassy and the plant are operating normally.

The embassy said the conflicting reports are disinformation and that the source is "well known".

The Bushehr NPP was the first nuclear power plant to operate in Iran, built with Russian participation; commercial operation of its first unit began in 2013.

 

 

555 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.