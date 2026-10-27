Russian Foreign Ministry comments on possible US operation against Iran after elections

The United States may soon launch a new operation against Iran. The Russian Foreign Ministry believes it is premature to discuss the possibility for now, noting that such statements do not always translate into action.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on reports regarding US plans to resume military action against Iran following the congressional elections scheduled for November 3.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko pointed out that while there is much public speculation about US intentions, such plans do not always materialise.

He added that Moscow is aware of these reports but will not speculate on whether the US would launch a campaign against Iran.

"We are also aware of this information and these media reports. But we do not engage in crystal-ball gazing; so let us wait and see what actually happens. There are far too many statements being made, but they don’t always materialize,”

– Andrei Rudenko said.