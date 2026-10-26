Russian Prosecutor General arrives in Azerbaijan

Alexander Gutsan has arrived in Baku, where an OIC conference is being held. He was welcomed at the Azerbaijani capital’s airport by Kamran Aliyev.

Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan has arrived in Azerbaijan. At the airport, Gutsan was welcomed by his Azerbaijani counterpart, Kamran Aliyev.

The head of Russia’s prosecutorial oversight agency will attend events as part of the third Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, dedicated to measures to combat corruption.

The high-level meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies from OIC member states, dedicated to combating corruption, is taking place in Baku from October 27 to 28.

Earlier, a dialogue took place between Moscow and Baku regarding energy issues: the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, visited the Russian capital to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit.