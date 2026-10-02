Russian Railways cancels dozens of services to Sochi

Russian Railways is forced to cancel several dozen services to Sochi in November due to the need to carry out track repairs on the section between Lazarevskaya and the resort city.

Almost 50 train services to Sochi will be canceled next month, Russian Railways' press service informs.

"To carry out large-scale construction work aimed at improving the safety and reliability of the infrastructure, all train traffic on the Lazarevskaya-Sоchi section will be suspended from 3 p.m. on November 17 to 3 p.m. on November 19,”

– Russian Railways.

The repair plans include replacing switches on the section and repairing a drainage pipe on the single-track Chemitokvadzhe-Yakornaya Shchel section. In addition, several sections are expected to undergo complete rail replacement and major track repairs, as well as changes to the roadbed to lower and shift the track axis. Other work is also planned.

A number of long-distance trains will run on shortened or modified routes. For example, trains No. 83/84, No. 102/101 and No. 103/104 on the Moscow-Adler route will terminate in Tuapse. Trains No. 35/36 on the St. Petersburg-Adler route and No. 807/808 on the Rostov-Sochi Airport route will run to Lazarevskaya.