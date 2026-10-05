Russian Railways to take tourists to Narzan Valley again

The "To the Valley of Narzans" rail cruise will run again in late October. Tourists will see the autumn resorts of the Stavropol Krai, visit a national park, see waterfalls, and take part in a tasting session at a winery.

This month, the "To the Narzan Valley" rail cruise will run again. The cruise was first launched in June.

The journey will take five days and four nights, with tourists spending the nights on the train and the days visiting various cities in the Caucasian Mineral Waters region.

The tourist train will stop in Yessentuki, Kislovodsk, Pyatigorsk, and Zheleznovodsk. The departure and arrival city is Moscow.

The tour costs from 86,500 rubles. The train will depart from Kazansky Railway Station on October 21.