Russian-UAE dialogue strengthens cooperation - Shoigu

The dialogue between the heads of state of Russia and the UAE is not only strengthening bilateral cooperation but also paving the way for enhanced collaboration between our defense ministries and special services, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu said during a meeting with Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security of the UAE.

"Russian-UAE cooperation is progressing dynamically, largely fueled by the consistent communication between our leaders. Interactions between our respective security councils significantly bolster the development of our strategic partnership. We are fully committed to further reinforcing these vital ties," Shoigu said.

He highlighted that this year marks a significant milestone - the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two nations.