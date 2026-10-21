Russian grain exports to China reach record high

Russia has exported a record 6 million metric tons of grain to China since the beginning of 2026, which is a record high figure above the whole last-year volume, said the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Rosselkhoznadzor.

"According to Rosselkhoznadzor's information systems VetIS and Argus-Phyto, as of October 16, 2026, Russian producers have increased the volume of livestock and crop supplies to China, including the Hong Kong SAR, compared to the same period of the last year. Grain accounted for the largest shipments at 6 million metric tons, which is a record figure that has already exceeded the volume for the whole of 2025. Shipments of barley, wheat, soybeans, wheat flour, and pulses saw particularly significant growth," the watchdog informed.

Since the beginning of 2026, Russia also increased its pork product exports to China by 31.2% to 88,800 metric tons, including pork meat by 21.7% to 45,500 tons and pork offal by 43% to 43,300 tons.

According to data as of October 17, nearly 760,000 metric tons of fruit and vegetable products imported into Russia from China underwent inspection, which is in line with the volumes delivered during the same period last year. An increase in citrus, apples, grapes, watermelons, carrots, zucchinis, walnut imports from China is also noted.