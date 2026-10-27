Russian tourists make a significant contribution to Türkiye's economy, Putin says

Vladimir Putin said Russian tourists make a significant contribution to Türkiye’s economy, with 7 mln Russians visiting the country each year.

The Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, spoke about the close ties between the Russian Federation and Türkiye within the tourism sector. The president noted that Russian tourists make a significant contribution to the Turkish economy.

"For some countries, the flow of Russian tourists has become a significant sector of their own national economy, even for a country as developed as Türkiye,”

– Vladimir Putin said.

According to the Russian president, nearly 7 mln tourists from the Russian Federation visit Türkiye annually, generating $12 bln to its economy.