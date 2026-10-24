Russians choose Uzbekistan and Belarus for New Year's sightseeing trips

Uzbekistan and Belarus have emerged as the most popular destinations in the neighbouring region for New Year's sightseeing holidays, according to tour operator Alean.

"Belarus and Uzbekistan top the list of in-demand destinations for New Year's sightseeing tours in the neighboring region",

Alean said.

A four‑night New Year's trip to Uzbekistan will cost a family at least 108,000 rubles, RIA Novosti reports.

In Belarus, a family of three can enjoy a three‑day New Year's holiday for 101,500 rubles, excluding transport costs.