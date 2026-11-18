The Central Bank of Russia plans to resume the cycle of cutting the key rate if the inflation outlook improves, though tightening monetary policy is conversely possible if it does not improve, advisor to the Central Bank governor Kirill Tremasov said.

"For us to resume cutting rates, we need to see the trend reverse, specifically, we need to see underlying inflation shift back toward at least the 4%-5% range," Tremasov said.

The Central Bank in September raised its estimate for the underlying rate of price growth to 5%-6% annualized from the previous 4%-5% range.

"Unless we see a downward turn in inflation trends, then I highly doubt that we would be able to resume cutting the key rate. Moreover, if matters go awry and inflation continues to accelerate, particularly the underlying components, then the question of hiking the key rate could arise," Tremasov said.

The bank characterizes its current monetary policy as moderately tight, he said.