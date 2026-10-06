Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's annual inflation reaches 7,17 percent

Russia's annual inflation reaches 7,17 percent
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Annual inflation in Russia from September 29 to October 5, stood at 7.17%, while food prices fell by 0.17%, the Ministry of Economic Development reports.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development's report on the current price situation, annual inflation in Russia reached 7.17% from September 29 to October 5, 2026.

The report also notes that consumer prices during the above-mentioned period fell by 0.21%, excluding housing and utility services.

The Ministry also noted that the year-on-year inflation figure "may be adjusted following the release of Rosstat's September data on October 9."

"In the non-food goods sector, price growth stood at 0.13%. In the observed services sector, prices changed by 5.14%, primarily due to the indexation of housing and utility services (from October 1, 2026),”

— the Ministry of Economic Development report. 

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