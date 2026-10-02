Russia's three-year budget draft resilient to any economic scenario

According to Russia's finance minister, the draft federal budget prepared for the next three years is fully resilient to any possible economic scenarios.

The draft Russian budget for the next three years is resilient to any economic development scenarios, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at parliamentary hearings in the Federation Council.

The head of the Finance Ministry also emphasized that the base price of Urals crude will fall from $59 per barrel this year to $50 over the upcoming three-year period.

"Oil and gas revenues will not exceed 17% during the upcoming three-year period. That is, we are saying that the budget's dependence on market conditions is declining,”

– Anton Siluanov said.

He also noted that the government had submitted the draft federal budget for the next three years to the State Duma.