Ryabkov describes Russia-US diesel deal outlook as positive

So far, Moscow views the prospects for the diesel deal with Washington positively, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I think there are quite good prospects here, and we're going to take advantage of them. So far, everything looks positive," Sergey Ryabkov said.

According to him, Russia was prepared to supply diesel fuel to global markets beyond 2026-2027, and Russian officials were working to align that timeframe with the limits set out in US executive documents.

"With regard to Russian diesel fuel supplies to global markets, this is not about a specific timeframe, as the period during which we are prepared to make such supplies extends beyond 2026-2027," Sergey Ryabkov said.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States held a phone call on October 9, during which they discussed, among other things, petroleum product supplies. The Russian president said that Moscow had reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the U.S. and the global market.