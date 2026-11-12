SOCAR expands production in Türkiye

New statistics showed an increase in diesel fuel and naphtha production at Azerbaijan’s STAR refinery in Türkiye and revealed the reasons behind SOCAR’s investment in aviation fuel production at the refinery.

Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) published September statistics showing an increase in oil refining at the STAR refinery, a foreign asset of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

In September this year, the refinery produced 0.546 mln tonnes of diesel fuel, up 3.6% from September 2025. Since Turkish refineries produced a total of 1.49 mln tonnes of diesel fuel during the month, SOCAR’s share of Türkiye’s diesel production amounted to 36.6%.

Naphtha production at the STAR refinery exceeded 150,000 tonnes in the same month, following an increase of 21,600 tonnes, or 16.7%, compared with September last year. The Azerbaijani refinery is Türkiye’s key producer of naphtha: a total of 160,700 tonnes of the product was produced in the country during the month, giving SOCAR a 94% share.