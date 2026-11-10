Vestnik Kavkaza

Second day of Ukraine talks ends in Abu Dhabi

Second day of Ukraine talks ends in Abu Dhabi
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The second day of negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine has ended in Abu Dhabi, TASS reports.

The negotiations started on November 10. Russia's delegation was headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, and Ukraine's by Foreign Intelligence Service head Rustem Umerov.

On the first day the meeting lasted 4.5 hours, with a 40·minute break. The second day began behind closed doors, without press participation. The meeting lasted just under two hours.

The Russian delegation will give a statement to the press this afternoon.

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