Security officials from Mecca Pact states to visit Iran

Top officials from Mecca Pact countries Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan are to meet Iran's leaders in Tehran on Monday in their ‌first high-level contact since the kingdom became a pressure point in the wider Iran conflict.

Ali Bagheri, the deputy secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, said top defence officials from the Mecca Defence Alliance are due to visit Tehran for talks on regional security.

Bagheri told the IRIB state broadcaster that Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Pakistani military commander Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin would take part in the talks with the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei.

The IRIB report did not state when the meeting would take place, but Reuters, quoting two people with knowledge of the matter, said it will happen on Monday.

The meeting is the first high-level contact between ‌Iran and all members of the three-nation bloc since Saudi Arabia came under escalating attacks from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

Ministers from the Mecca Defence Alliance countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh this month and agreed to ensure the “rapid deployment” of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August. Under it, an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all.