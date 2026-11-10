Sergey Lavrov to attend security forum in Abu Dhabi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the Sir Bani Yas Forum, a security-focused event in Abu Dhabi scheduled for November 13–14, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

The 17th International Forum on Peace and Security will address the situation in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East, Zakharova stated.

"On November 13–14, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in the 17th International Forum on Peace and Security, known as the Sir Bani Yas Forum,"

Maria Zakharova said.

The forum is hosted annually by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate discussions on pressing political and economic issues.

Lavrov will present Russia's position on a wide range of topics, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Persian Gulf. Diplomatic meetings between Moscow and Abu Dhabi are also expected on the sidelines of the event.