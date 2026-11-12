Vestnik Kavkaza

Sirius to open a branch in Almaty in a year

Вид на Алматы
© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The opening of a branch of the Sirius educational center in Almaty is scheduled for late 2027 or early 2028. Before then, a joint youth orchestra of Russia and Kazakhstan will be established.

Anton Gusev, Director of the Sirius University of Science and Technology, said today during the third Kazakhstan–Sirius Talent Summit that a branch of the Russian educational center is tentatively expected to open in Almaty in about a year, around the turn of 2027–2028.

The Almaty branch of Sirius will reach full capacity in 2029, Gusev clarified. According to him, plans are currently being developed to open a Sirius branch in Astana.

Elena Shmeleva, head of the Talent and Success educational foundation, in turn, spoke about plans to establish a joint Russian-Kazakh youth symphony orchestra at Sirius as early as next year. The orchestra will perform at least two to three times annually.

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