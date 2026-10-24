Six years passed since liberation of Gubadli from occupation

Azerbaijan today marks six years since the liberation of Gubadli from occupation, following the army's counter-offensive on October 25, 2020.

The country celebrates the sixth anniversary of Gubadli's liberation during the Second Karabakh War, as well as City Day, a holiday established on the basis of an order of the President of the Republic signed in July 2023.

The Azerbaijani army regained control of Gubadli on the evening of October 25, 2020, after the de-occupation of Zangilan and the village of Agband made it possible to take control of the entire Azerbaijani-Iranian border and launch a counter-offensive from south to north. On the morning of October 26, President Ilham Aliyev officially announced the settlement's liberation.

The city had been under the occupation of Armenian armed forces since August 31, 1993. After de-occupation, numerous cases of vandalism, destruction of historical monuments, and mass deforestation were recorded in the Gubadli region.

A medal "For the Liberation of Gubadly" was established in honour of the de-occupation, recognising military personnel for courage and bravery in combat operations in this direction.