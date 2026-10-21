Snap parliamentary elections not ruled out in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out holding snap parliamentary elections to adopt a new Constitution if the process cannot be completed through other means.

He noted that this issue came up during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on August 31 in Bishkek.

"I told the Azerbaijani side that we do not find it acceptable for Azerbaijan to keep raising issues related to our Constitution, because this is part of our domestic political agenda. The Azerbaijani side’s position is as follows: they said that they recognize the Constitution as an internal matter for Armenia and that no one has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of countries," Pashinyan said.

However, the Armenian PM was reminded of Azerbaijan’s firm political stance, according to which the signing of a peace treaty is possible only after the Constitution is amended.