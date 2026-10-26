Stars honoring legendary footballers to be unveiled in Georgias capital

A ceremony to unveil the stars will take place at Tbilisi’s Dinamo Arena stadium. The event is scheduled for this coming Saturday.

Stars honoring legendary captains of Georgian football are set to be unveiled in Tbilisi, Mamuka Kvaratskhelia, a UEFA media officer, said.

He emphasised that the stars would be located at Dinamo Arena stadium.

"I would like to thank Minister of Sport Shalva Gogoladze, Dato Okitashvili, and Lekso Saganelidze. Thanks to their support, stars honoring three legendary Georgian captains—Murtaz Khurtsilava, Manuchar Machaidze and Aleksandr Chivadze—will be unveiled at Dinamo Arena, in front of the monument to Boris Paichadze,”

– Mamuka Kvaratskhelia said.

He added that following the unveiling ceremony, a match will be held between Tbilisi teams Dinamo and Iberia.

The ceremony will take place in front of the Boris Paichadze monument on October 3. It will begin at 17:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time).