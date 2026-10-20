Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia

U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia this morning. A Bombardier aircraft, after departing from Oslo, landed at Pulkovo-3 Airport.

Russian special presidential envoy and Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev welcomed the U.S. envoy at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport, after which their motorcade headed to Constantine Palace.

Dmitriev and Witkoff have arrived at Constantine Palace for talks.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Witkoff was going to visit St. Petersburg. On October 20, a meeting took place in the Norwegian capital between the Ukrainian delegation led by Vladimir Zelensky, Witkoff and representatives of European countries.