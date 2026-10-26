Syria closes border crossing with Jordan after airstrikes

Syria’s General Authority of Borders and Customs has closed the Nasib border crossing with Jordan to passenger and freight transport, the agency said.

"We announce the temporary closure of the border crossing due to the situation in the Daraa Governorate. Passenger and commercial traffic has been suspended in both directions to ensure the safety of travelers and border service personnel," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it had notified Amman of the decision, citing Jordan’s failure to coordinate its operations in Syria.

"We express deep regret over civilian casualties in Daraa caused by Jordanian airstrikes," the statement added.

On October 26, the Jordanian Air Force carried out strikes in southern Syria, targeting extremist groups reportedly linked to the terrorists behind a recent attack on St. George’s Orthodox Church in Jordan’s Al-Karak Governorate. According to Jordan’s Health Ministry, the October 23 terrorist attack killed nine people and injured 34 others.