Tbilisi, New Delhi seek to develop trade cooperation

The Georgian prime minister met with India's ambassador. The sides discussed further deepening bilateral relations.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and India's Ambassador to Georgia Amit Kumar Mishra met in Tbilisi, a statement issued by the Georgian government's administration on October 5 reads.

Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated the Indian diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

The meeting noted that the opening of the Indian Embassy in Tbilisi is of particular importance for further deepening bilateral relations.

The sides discussed economic cooperation between Tbilisi and New Delhi. It was emphasized that the sides cooperate constructively with each other within international organizations. The prime minister and ambassador also highlighted the need to strengthen coordination in multilateral formats. The cooperation in tourism, culture and education was discussed.