Tbilisi may introduce paid entry to city center

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has proposed restrictions, including paid entry to the city center, as a potential solution to traffic congestion in the Georgian capital.

According to Kaladze, car dependency is Tbilisi's main problem.

About 900,000 cars move around the city during rush hours, and the roads cannot withstand such a load. Overpasses will not solve the problem; on the contrary, there may be even more cars in the capital. The mayor sees a way out in introducing certain restrictions.

"It is possible to make specific decisions, as in other countries - for example, allowing cars with even and odd number plates on certain days or introducing paid entry into certain areas, as has been done in many European cities",

Kakha Kaladze said.

At the same time, the mayor emphasized that society must be ready for such innovations.

According to Kaladze, city authorities are now studying the possibility of building bypass roads on the western and eastern sides of Tbilisi.