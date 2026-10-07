Three killed in attack on Riyadh airport

Three people were killed and 36 others suffered injuries of varying severity in two attacks on international airports in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

It was noted that at least three Saudi nationals were killed in the airport strikes.

A passenger aircraft operated by Saudi state-owned airline Saudia was damaged in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

According to the authority, the airport was targeted twice on October 8. The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second targeted a Saudia aircraft.

According to the airline, airport operations resumed at 6:00 p.m. local time [3:00 p.m. GMT] on October 8.

The authority added that the two strikes on that day caused material damage, but the airport has since returned to normal operations.