Three suspects arrested over deadly Jordan church attack

Jordanian security forces arrested three armed suspects after a shootout on Monday in connection with an attack on a church that killed nine people, state television reported.
Friday's attack during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud, about 120 km southwest of the capital, Amman, also wounded 40 others, alarming a Christian community.
Jordan's Public Security Directorate said the suspects were located while hiding in an abandoned house in Karak. They refused to surrender and attacked security forces, who returned fire and arrested all three after wounding them, the directorate said.
No security personnel were injured, and a number of firearms and ammunition were found in the suspects' possession.
Jordanian authorities have said the violence was carried out by "extremist terrorists". There has been no claim of responsibility.