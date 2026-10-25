Three suspects arrested over deadly Jordan church attack

Jordanian security forces arrested three armed suspects after a shootout on Monday in connection with an attack on a church that killed nine people, state television reported.

Friday's attack during a funeral at a ​Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud, about 120 km southwest of the capital, Amman, also wounded 40 others, alarming a Christian community.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said the suspects were located while hiding in an abandoned house in Karak. They refused to surrender and attacked ​security forces, who returned fire and arrested all three after wounding them, the ​directorate said.

No security personnel were injured, and a number of ‌firearms ⁠and ammunition were found in the suspects' possession.

Jordanian authorities have said the violence was carried out by "extremist terrorists". There has been no claim of responsibility.