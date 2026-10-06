Tokayev: TRIPP needs to be integrated into Middle Corridor

Speaking at the 8th Consultative Meeting in Avaza, Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev has proposed integrating the TRIPP route into the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) within the C6 format.

"I believe that the integration of the Zangazur Corridor transport initiative into the Middle Corridor could initially be discussed at the expert level",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan's President explained this "would expand the existing potential of the TITR and serves the long-term interests of all our states."

Tokayev noted Astana attaches great importance to developing the Trans‑Caspian route, as demand is growing. According to World Bank estimates, if all planned infrastructure goals are met, freight traffic across the Caspian could quadruple by 2040.