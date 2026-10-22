Vestnik Kavkaza

Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan's key achievements in recent years

Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan's key achievements in recent years
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Kazakhstan's economy has grown by about 30% since 2019, with GDP per capita exceeding $15,000, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a formal event marking Republic Day.

"Since 2019, our economy has grown by about 30%. GDP per capita has exceeded $15,000",

Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, GDP has reached nearly $350 billion, making Kazakhstan the second‑largest economy in the CIS, with growth of 6.5% in 2025 and inflation at 12.3%.

The share of SMEs in GDP has grown to 40%, employing nearly half the working‑age population.

Tokayev also highlighted record construction, with over 20 million square metres of housing completed in 2025, and average life expectancy of nearly 76 years — a figure he said makes Kazakhstan the leader in Central Asia according to World Bank data.

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