Tokayev proposes Russia join Organization of Turkic States

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed approving a possible Russian bid to join the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) or granting the country observer status. The Kazakh leader argued that the move will bolster the organization’s international standing.

“In order to enhance the authority of our Organization, it would be a right and fair decision to view Russia’s intention positively and invite it to join this format or to participate in the activities of the OTS as an observer,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh leader, Russia has maintained close ties with the Turkic world for centuries, and the country is home to numerous Turkic peoples.