Tourist flow from Russia to Egypt hits record highs

The number of Russians vacationing in Egypt rose 23% between January and September 2026 compared with the same period last year, Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said.

"Russians continue to hold the top spot for inbound tourism. From January to September 25, 2026, the flow of tourists from Russia increased by approximately 23% compared to the same period last year",

Fathy said.

Russian arrivals exceeded 2 million in 2025 and could be higher this year, the minister noted, with demand growing for Red Sea resorts, as well as excursions to Cairo and Giza.