Troika transport card to be introduced in North Ossetia

The Troika card used in Moscow to pay for public transport will also be valid in North Ossetia.

The Moscow government, SberTroika, and the leadership of North Ossetia have signed an agreement under which the Moscow ticketing system based on the Troika card will operate in the republic, Moscow's Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov said.

"We continue to share advanced technologies with the regions and expand the reach of the Moscow ticketing system,”

– Maxim Liksutov said.

According to Alan Zakaev, head of North Ossetia’s Transport Committee, the signing of the document marks a significant step in the development of the region's public transport system; the project will be implemented with the support of the Head of North Ossetia.