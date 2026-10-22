Truck transit through Georgia rises, revenue up 6 percent

Truck transit revenue in Georgia rose 6.2% year‑on‑year in January–September to 132.8 million lari ($51 million), according to State Treasury data.

Nearly 379,500 trucks transited the country over nine months, each paying a 350‑lari ($130) fee, with daily transit averaging 1,390 trucks versus 1,308 last year.

The fee was raised to 350 lari in 2022, after which transit revenues declined year after year. In 2025 they decreased by 4.5%. In 2026, there will be growth for the first time in four years.