Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump and Erdogan discuss OTS summit in Turkey

Trump and Erdogan discuss OTS summit in Turkey
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday made a telephone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a dinner of world leaders to mark Oct. 29 Republic Day, and they discussed this week’s Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit.

Erdogan conveyed to Trump greetings from the leaders attending the dinner and said the organization's 13th summit would be held in Ankara, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

He said the summit would adopt decisions aimed at advancing the organization, which has become a source of stability and security in Central Asia, with a population of more than 200 million.

Trump wished Erdogan success at the summit, the directorate noted.

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