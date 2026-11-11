Trump does not object to Vance's efforts to resume talks with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump recently told his advisers that he did not object to Vice President JD Vance's efforts to resume direct talks with Tehran on resolving the conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In October, Vance sent a letter to Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, proposing a meeting, the newspaper said.

No agreement has been reached on holding the meeting, but discussions are continuing through intermediaries. If Vance and Iranian officials agree to meet, Doha could be considered as the venue for the "next round of talks," according to the newspaper.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that no meeting between Vance and the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council was planned and that reports about such a meeting were baseless.