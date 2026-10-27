The U.S. administration is looking at lifting sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), The New York Times reported, citing sources.

An unnamed U.S. administration official told the newspaper that Washington is considering an RDIF inquiry for a sanction waiver as part of efforts toward improving Russian-U.S. relations.

Apart from that, the official noted the work of the Fund’s CEO and Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev, in collaboration with the United States, toward settling the Ukrainian crisis.