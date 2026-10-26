Trump praises US-Kazakhstan partnership

US President Donald Trump has expressed pride in the strengthening of the partnership between the United States and Kazakhstan, noting that he looks forward to a visit to Astana and a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Trump praised the state of bilateral relations between Washington and Astana.

He emphasized that he is proud of how the two nations have bolstered their partnership in recent years.

The American leader also noted that he is looking forward to meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The statement was included in Trump’s message to Tokayev on the occasion of Republic Day, published by the Akorda press service.

"I am proud of how we have deepened our partnership over the past year: from cooperation on international peace and security to the conclusion of landmark commercial agreements that benefit both our nations,”

— Donald Trump wrote.