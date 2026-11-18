U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington does not need help from China or Russia to end the war with Iran.

“We don’t need any help. We’ve defeated their navy, we’ve defeated their air force, we’ve defeated their anti-aircraft,” Trump said.

Ahead of his trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he told Fox News in Shenzhen that Iran’s missiles are “down to about 12, 13% of what they were.

"They want to make a deal, so I don’t need help. I’m not going to go in asking for any help," Trump said.

The U.S. leader said the U.S. has “total control of the Hormuz Strait". On talks with Tehran, he said: “They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting.”