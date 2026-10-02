Türkiye, Pakistan to deploy military forces in Saudi Arabia

Signatories to the Mecca Agreement have decided to implement a key principle of the document - joint defense: Türkiye and Pakistan will deploy their forces in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad are beginning the practical implementation of the Mecca Agreement; Türkiye and Pakistan will soon deploy their armed forces in Saudi Arabia, a joint statement issued following an emergency meeting of the alliance's committee reads. The document was made public by the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

"The committee decided to immediately proceed with the practical implementation of joint defense commitments, to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed-upon armed forces and military capabilities, and deploy them in the Kingdom as soon as possible,”

– the joint statement.

The document explains that the purpose of the military deployment is to increase combat readiness, foster military integration among the participating countries and their collective ability to counter threats.

The troop deployment process will be carried out in accordance with the laws of the participating countries.

The statement emphasizes that the security of each country is an essential element of the collective security of all three states.