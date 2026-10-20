Türkiye advocates for Mecca Pact expansion

The Mecca Agreement between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan is not an alternative to NATO and is open to other countries, spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party Omer Celik said.

He noted that the Mecca Agreement is not an alternative to NATO, but an additional mechanism of the international security architecture.

"Turkey will respect this agreement with parliament’s approval and within the constitutional procedures. The participation of other countries in this agreement would be welcome from the viewpoint of its principles and goals," Omer Celik said.

According to earlier reports, a bill on the ratification of the Mecca Agreement was submitted to Turkey’s parliament for ratification. Under the country’s laws, international agreements are to be endorsed by parliament, which also authorizes the deployment of military contingents abroad.