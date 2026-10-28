Türkiye marks 103rd anniversary of republic's founding

Türkiye marks the 103rd anniversary of the proclamation of the republic on October 29, 1923, when the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, officially established the country's system of government as a republic.

The historic decision came after the Turkish nation's victory in the War of Independence and marked a defining moment in the establishment of a new state founded on national sovereignty.

The opening of the TBMM on April 23, 1920, laid the foundations for a new system based on national sovereignty. The signing of the Treaty of Lausanne on July 24, 1923, secured international recognition of Türkiye's independence, while Ankara's designation as the capital on Oct. 13 marked another important step in the political and administrative organization of the new state.

On Oct. 29, 1923, the TBMM convened for a historic session that would determine the country's future political structure. Parliament assembled at 6 p.m. A proposal prepared by the Constitutional Commission to declare the republic was placed on the agenda for deliberation. Parliament adopted amendments to the 1921 Constitution, including the provision that "The form of government of the State of Türkiye is the republic."

At 8:30 p.m., the republic was declared with the unanimous approval of all 158 lawmakers present at the session. Following the declaration, Parliament proceeded to elect the country's first president. Atatürk received all 158 votes cast in the secret ballot, becoming the first president of the Republic of Türkiye.

In 1924, a decree was issued stipulating that the anniversary would be marked with 101-gun salutes and public celebrations. A bill adopted on April 19, 1925, formalized Oct. 29 as a national holiday, and the anniversary has been celebrated as Republic Day since that year.